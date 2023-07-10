Tonight (Thursday)
- Sean Crossley in The Onchan Green Summer Season at Onchan Village Green, 7pm.
- Isle of Man Arts Council presents Summer Brass Concerts with Isle of Man Wind Orchestra at the Villa Marina Arcade, Douglas, 8pm. Doors open 7.30pm.
- Callum Brew at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Ian Thompson at The Bridge, Douglas, 5.30pm-8pm.
- Deep South Music Festival presents The Getaways on the Colas beach stage, 6pm, then The Bop Katz at 8pm.
- Drop Kick The Fish at The Railway, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Funky Friday Fun karaoke and disco night at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.
- Eoin Molyneux at The Front Porch, Douglas.
- Steve Nash at O’Donnells, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Powercut at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- That Kelly Bird at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.
Saturday
- Pride festival at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, midday-1.30am: That Kelly Bird at midday; Spaghetti and the Hoops at 5pm; DJ Sound and Nick Charles B2B DJ set from 9pm until close. Day tickets £10, day and night tickets £15. Entry is free for under eights. Buy online at skiddle.com/e/36380655
- Port Erin Beach Festival with live music on the Colas beach stage: The Reveillettes at midday; Annie Pierce at 2pm; Callum Brew at 3.30pm; Eject at 5.30pm; Broken Rooster at 8pm.
- Party In the Park at Onchan Park from 12.30pm- 11pm: NiCole at 12.30pm; Ian Thompson at 1.45pm; Nova at 3pm; 995 at 4.15pm; Harvey Mushman at 6.30pm; Buncha Skankers at 8.30pm.
- Babs Killey in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.
- Blank Canvas at Secret Pizza, Castletown, 8pm.
- Francesca May at The Railway, Douglas, 8pm.
- Saturday Shenanigans karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.
-Alex Cowley at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan,9pm.
- Fully Grown Adults at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- 995 at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Creek, Peel.
- Loose Crew at The Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Dickie Kelly at The Albert, Douglas.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Commercial, Ramsey.
Sunday
- Port Erin Beach Festival with live music on the Colas beach stage: Brian and Denise at midday; John Gregory at 1.30pm; The Whiskey Boys at 3pm; 5 O’clock Shadows at 4.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Tynwald Inn, St John’s, from 2.30pm.
- Isle of Man Arts Council presents Summer Brass Concerts with Onchan Silver Band at Villa Marina Arcade, Douglas, 3pm.
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm, followed by Nige T, This Is Your Song at 7.30pm.
- Open Mic with Eugene Wilson at The Crosby, 6pm.
Wednesday
- Isle of Man Arts Council presents Summer Wurlitzer Concerts with Sarah Goldsmith at the Villa Marina Arcade, Douglas, 1pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.