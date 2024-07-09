‘But First Promotions’ have now relocated their acoustic gigs to the Erin Arts Centre in Port Erin.
Since the move to the Erin Arts Centre in March, there have been sold out performances by Bernard Butler (formerly of Suede), Ben Ottewell (Gomez), James Walsh (Starsailor) and Ian Prowse (Pele & Amsterdam).
Next to perform at the venue on Friday, July 19 is the former front man of indie band the ‘Inspiral Carpets’, Tom Hingley. Tom provided the vocals to all of their biggest hits from 1989 to 1995, including the songs ‘Saturn 5’, ‘This is How it Feels’ and ‘She Comes in the Fall’.
Husband and wife Rob and Pam Cope, who run But First Promotions, said: ‘Tom made his first But First debut in 2019, and is very much looking forward to his return to the Isle of Man. Support for the gig is provided by Wez Clarke, who was the winner of the 2023 “Riffs” singer songwriter competition.’
Before March, But First gigs had been held at the Colby Glen pub for the last five years, but relocated because of more favourable sound and lighting equipment.
Mr and Mrs Cope said: ‘The Erin Arts Centre have given us the opportunity to increase the capacity of our gigs whilst retaining the intimate environment that we created at the pub.
‘We also now have access to professional sound (courtesy of the very talented Gyp Buggane) and lighting equipment. Pip and the whole team at the now fully-licenced Erin Arts Centre have made the transition seamless.’
Following Tom Hingley’s performance next week, London-based indie group ‘The Bluetones’ will be the next to perform a But First gig on Friday, September 13 and Saturday, September 14.