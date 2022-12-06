Poetry, comedy, rap, short story, a capella - if you’ve written it, we want to hear it.
That’s the message from Jackie Morrey-Grace, organiser of Penny Productions’ Christmas Rebel Poets’ spoken word open mic.
Jackie said: ‘If you’re a writer who loves to perform, please come and share your words in a friendly, super supportive environment.
‘We aim to allow everyone slots of around six minutes and these can be taken all in one go or spread out over the evening.
‘However, sign up is only on the night so please arrive early to avoid disappointment.’
She asked people to be mindful that children may be present.
Penny Productions will have a bluetooth speaker for any rap backing tracks.
It follows on from a successful spoken word open mic at the venue in September.
You can keep up to date with Penny Productions’ theatrical spoken word events at @pennyproductionsiom