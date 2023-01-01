A call has gone out for bands to compete in Quids Inn’s annual Battle of the Bands competition.
Organisers say that this year’s contest will be the biggest and best yet.
Bands will compete for the main prize of £1,000 credit with an island producer of their choice along with £500 cash.
In addition, each heat winner will win a £150 cash bonus as well as a bottle of Hoolie Manx rum.
Pub landlord Andy Saunders said: ‘Here comes the biggest and best band battle we’ve ever had.
‘If you’re interested in taking part with your band mates please get in touch very soon, we have limited spaces and a schedule starting in February.’
Bands taking part will receive an expenses payment and drinks while performing.
Andy told Island Life: ‘We just want to see as many bands as possible open themselves up to the music loving audiences of the island’s live music scene.’
New major sponsor Barbers Unit 5 join Outlier Distilling Company, Riffs and Quids to launch the event.
Andy added: ‘Thanks again for the generous sponsorship from local firms and we look forward to making this a fantastic event for everyone involved, and the Manx music loving public.’
Quids held its inaugural Battle of the Bands in 2019. Last year saw nine bands compete. The winners were folk punk rockers The Ballaghs, who were up against Lambs to the Slaughter and Ironclad in a close final.
The final, held in late February, also included a welcoming set from the previous year’s winners, Sunset Jet.