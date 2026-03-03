The Isle of Man Arts Society are set to host a lecture on the work of Dutch master Johannes Vermeer.
The talk, delivered by art historian Alice Foster, will take place at the Manx Museum on Tuesday, March 17 from 11.30am to 12.30pm.
Foster, who has lectured for the Oxford University Department of Continuing Education since 1998 and regularly speaks at the Ashmolean Museum, the Oxfordshire Museum in Woodstock, and venues worldwide, will examine Vermeer’s depiction of domestic life during the 17th-century Dutch Golden Age.
Vermeer is renowned for his quiet, meticulously structured interiors, where ordinary household activities are rendered with care.
His paintings often feature women engaged in daily routines - reading letters, pouring milk, tuning musical instruments, or pausing in contemplation. These scenes capture moments of stillness, reflecting both action and thought.
A spokesperson from the Arts Society commented: ‘Vermeer’s genius lies in his ability to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary.
‘The domestic rooms he depicts are meticulously structured spaces, ordered by geometry and animated by light. Sunlight streams through tall, leaded windows, catching on satin sleeves, tiled floors and polished jugs.
‘Walls are adorned with maps or framed pictures; tables are draped in heavy carpets. Within this carefully arranged world, women occupy a position of quiet centrality.’
Foster’s lecture will emphasise Vermeer’s portrayal of women, noting the deliberate attention to the light that shapes their presence.
Attendees can expect a detailed exploration of the subtleties that define Vermeer’s work, from the smallest gestures to the interplay of light and architecture - with Foster’s presentation aiming to provide insight into why the artist’s vision continues to resonate in the modern day.
Society members and students can attend the lecture for free, while other guests will be charged £10.