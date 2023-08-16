Manx cats are hiding at two Manx National Heritage sites and are waiting for you to find them.
The Manx Cat Summer Challenge sees entrants use a special cat map to discover the location of nine cats, each of which has its own Manx name, at each site.
Filling out their names on the entry form will reveal a hidden message.
Enter the message into a draw to be in with a chance of winning a cuddly Manx kitten toy of your own, complete with a personalised name plaque created by Felicity.
Double your chances by taking part in the challenges at each venue.
The closing date for entries in the Manx Cat Summer Challenge is 5pm on September 8.
Cregneash is open 11am to 3pm daily and The Grove is open 11am to 3pm, Saturday to Wednesday.
Felicity creates artwork, gifts and homeware inspired by Celtic life.
Recent designs incorporate everything from the Three Legs of Mann and Viking coins and shields to, of course, Manx cats.