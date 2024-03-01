Manx performers and artists looking to perform across the water have been handed a financial boost.
Under a new scheme by the Isle of Man Arts Council for 2024, Manx resident performers and artists are now eligible to apply for the £50,000 fund to support the costs of travel and accommodation in the UK and Ireland.
The fund can be accessed by those participating in off-island events such as gigs, festivals and exhibitions.
Funding will be available to cover a standard boat or plane fare, onward travel to the final destination within the UK or Ireland and standard overnight accommodation.
A spokesman for the Isle of Man Arts Council said : ‘We aim to promote our unique Manx culture and artistic talent.
‘We recognise the ongoing need for travel assistance to enable our artists and performers to develop their practice and promote our Island’s image nationally and internationally.
‘At a time when travelling can be challenging, the flexibility of this new rolling fund will allow more creatives to benefit from support throughout the year.’
Applications for travel grant support can now be submitted on a rolling basis at any time during the financial year. Travel may be booked before an application is made but the supported travel should not have taken place. Individuals can apply for up to £350 within any one application while groups and organisations are eligible for support up to £5,000 within one financial year (using the same £350 limit per individual).
The Isle of Man Arts Council will continue to accept applications for international travel funding via a standard grant application to the four general funding rounds, which are open throughout the year.
Non-resident applicants can also apply for the same domestic travel assistance to perform or exhibit in the Isle of Man.
At the time of application, travel may have been already booked but must not yet have taken place. All costs must be evidenced within the application.
Students cannot apply for a travel grant to cover general travel to further/higher education auditions and academic courses. But travel to one-off workshops and summer schools may be considered.
Applicants must provide evidence they have been invited by a host organisation or provide confirmation of a place on a workshop etc, which will require the travel support.
Further terms and conditions can be found on the Isle of Man Arts Council website.