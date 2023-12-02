Giant Snot, Witch Hazel and Fleshcreep are all up to no good in Peel Pantoloons’ latest production.
Performances of a Limelight Scripts version of the classic fairytale Jack and The Beanstalk got under way at Peel Centenary Centre on Saturday.
Jack must find a way to rescue Buttercup the Cow and his girlfriend Jill from the Giant’s castle in the clouds before they become giant snacks.
Director Liam Reynolds has described it as a bright, colourful show ‘with a mix of “bangers” (songs) from the 60s through to modern day, with singing, dancing, comedy moments, bad jokes, and romance’.
The cast includes Kayleigh Smart as Jack Trott, Laurence Watterson (Dame Trott), Victoria Reynolds (Simple Simon), Duncan Watterson (Bean), Amy Brown (Dunnit), Sarah Elder (Witch Hazel), Dave Harding (Fleshcreep), William Derbyshire (King Cannellini), Hannah Cowell (Queen Edamame), Clarissa Ceotte (Fair Lima), Cara Leadley (Chambers), Abi Christian-Fayle and Eloise Barnes (Buttercup the Cow) and Andy Whitmore (voice of Snot The Giant).
The final matinee performance is on Saturday (November 9) and evening performances take place each night from today (Thursday) until Saturday. Buy tickets at www.etickets.im/cc