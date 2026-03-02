A special reception was held at Government House last week to celebrate island resident Jennifer Houghton’s MBE.
The Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer welcomed Jennifer’s friends, family and colleagues to celebrate her special achievement, with the MBE being awarded for her services to business and the community in the Isle of Man in the 2026 New Year Honours list.
With a career spanning more than 20 years across the eGaming, insurance, accountancy and financial services sectors, she has held a range of senior roles in both commercial and voluntary capacities.
She has been actively involved with the Isle of Man branch of the Institute of Directors (IoD), serving as a committee member and as chair from 2016 to 2025.
In addition, Jennifer serves as Chair and Trustee of the Diana Princess of Wales Hospice Care at Home Trust, where she has led fundraising initiatives that have raised more than £1.4 million to support palliative care services in the island.
She also contributed to the Manx Solidarity Fund, which raised £700,000 to support families and businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic.
A spokesperson from Government House commented: ‘Jennifer is recognised for her outstanding leadership and lasting impact across the Isle of Man’s business and charitable sectors.
‘She is widely admired for her energy, collaborative leadership, and commitment to mentoring the next generation of island leaders.
‘Her work has had a transformative impact, blending business success with a deep sense of civic responsibility.
‘It was a wonderful evening to celebrate and we are so pleased for Jennifer. Congratulations once again - very well deserved!’