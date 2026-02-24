An island charity has organised two space-focused events with NASA astronaut Nicole Stott this weekend.
Nicole served as a flight engineer on ISS Expedition 20 and Expedition 21 and was a mission specialist on STS-128 and STS-133. On the latter expedition she became one of the first people to Tweet from space. After 27 years of working at NASA, the space agency announced her retirement effective June 1, 2015.
The events have been organised by Love Tech, whose aim is to focus on inspiring and empowering young people, particularly girls, to explore careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.
The first event, named ‘Reach for the Stars’ takes place between 4.30 and 6pm on Friday, March 6 at the Ballakermeen Studio Theatre.
Aimed at those aged 14 and above, the panel event will explore the diverse opportunities available within the global space industry.
The panel will include Nicole, astronaut manager Christina Korp, and Nicole’s husband, island-born space entrepreneur, Chris Stott.
Organisers say students will gain first-hand insight into career pathways into space from engineering and astronautics to entrepreneurship, communications and leadership.
The session will also highlight Chris’s firm’s River Advisers bursary scheme.
The event will conclude with a book signing with Nicole, offering students a rare opportunity to meet and engage directly with an astronaut whose career spans science, spaceflight and art.
On Saturday, March 7, between 10.30am and midday, the next event in the series ‘Aim Higher’, is based at the Nunnery.
To this event, Nicole will bring a small spacesuit base, which will be transformed into a bespoke art installation.
Twenty participating children will paint fabric panels inspired by Manx heritage, landscapes and traditional patterns.
These artworks, alongside elements such as a Manx flag and locally inspired materials, will be incorporated into the suit, creating a powerful symbol of the island’s connection to Earth and space.
Children will also take part in the creation of a large-scale outdoor installation, inspired by a rocketship or the three legs of man symbol, using locally sourced natural materials.
Participants will then be positioned around the installation as ‘the stars’, with drone footage capturing the moment.
Both events will be managed through free ticket booking on the lovetech.im website.
The initiative has been kindly sponsored by Zurich, Crowe and Appleby.
Co-founder and director of Love Tech and spokesperson for Appleby Claire Milne said: ‘At Love Tech, we believe inspiration is one of the most powerful tools we can give young people.
‘Collaborating with Nicole Stott allows us to bring global expertise directly to the Isle of Man, showing our students that careers in space, science and innovation are not distant dreams, they are real and achievable pathways. We are incredibly grateful to our sponsors for helping make this series possible.’
Stott added: ‘Space exploration belongs to all of us. By combining creativity, community and science, this series is about helping young people see themselves as part of the story of exploration, whether that’s through art, engineering, leadership or imagination.’