More than 70 years ago, in the ancient capital of Mann, a close-knit group of residents and friends came together with a simple ambition: to organise a day of celebrations that the whole town could enjoy.
When the August Bank Holiday Monday arrived in 1956, it was unlike any other.
That year marked the birth of the first Castletown Carnival, beginning a tradition that has continued for more than seven decades and become a cherished rite of passage for generations of families.
Just weeks before the first carnival, a dance was held in the town to choose the first-ever Castletown Carnival Queen.
While the ceremony to crown the Queen has remained largely unchanged since 1956, the carnival itself has evolved with the times.
New attractions have been introduced, events have adapted to changing interests, and the celebration has continued to reflect the community it serves, while still holding onto the traditions that make it unique.
One constant throughout much of the carnival's history has been Margaret Reilly, who has been involved on and off with the event for around 40 years.
A dedicated volunteer, she has played a key role in carefully decorating and preparing the Carnival Queen's float, one of the event's most recognisable features.
Reflecting on how the carnival has changed over the years, Margaret said: ‘I have seen many changes, especially the decline in the fancy dress parade. In my childhood days, there was hardly a family in the town who didn't take part.’
Despite those changes, Margaret remains optimistic about the future of the event and hopes future generations will continue to embrace the carnival and its traditions.
As it prepares to celebrate its 70th anniversary next month, the committee remains committed to preserving Castletown's community spirit while encouraging new volunteers and supporters to get involved.
Organisers say the festival relies on the enthusiasm of local people, whether by joining the committee, helping behind the scenes on the day, or simply attending and supporting the celebrations.
This year's Castletown Carnival will take place on Saturday, August 1, from 1pm until 9pm, with a full day of entertainment, family activities, live performances and the much-loved carnival procession.
A highlight of the Manx summer calendar, the carnival is perhaps best known for its colourful confetti-filled atmosphere, drawing visitors from across the island each year.
The fancy dress parade has stood the test of time thanks to the continued support of the local community. This year Margaret is appealing for it to be one of the biggest yet.
She said: ‘It’s great fun and welcomes all, followed by the famous confetti carnival with live music in the square. It is my dream to see the procession of days gone by, even just once more.’
As a celebration that has long brought people together, it feels only fitting for the community to once again embrace the tradition this August for the 70th anniversary, helping to restore the vibrant atmosphere the event has always been known for.