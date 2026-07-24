Douglas RNLI has paid tribute to station treasurer and volunteer Mickey Cain following his recent death.
Mr Cain joined the station at the beginning of 2021, taking on the role of treasurer. An accountant by profession and a longstanding friend to many of the station's volunteers, he quickly became a well-regarded member of the committee.
In a tribute online, the RNLI described him as ‘a proactive, valued and highly respected member’ whose organisational skills, warmth and humour made him popular with colleagues across the station.
Despite experiencing health problems, Mr Cain attended the station's annual barbecue during TT week this year, where he spent time with fellow volunteers and friends.
A spokesperson from RNLI commented: ‘He thoroughly enjoyed a glass of red wine, a burger and time spent with friends.
‘He embraced station life from the outset and became a proactive, valued and highly respected member of the committee. His organisation was second to none, but it was his warmth, humour and friendship that made him so popular with everyone at the station.
‘Outside the RNLI, Mickey was a keen footballer who played for Union Mills in his younger years and could still show plenty of pace at veteran level. During the winter months, he could often be found enjoying time on the ski slopes.
‘Mickey will be deeply missed by everyone at Douglas RNLI and by many more throughout the wider community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time.’
Tributes were also paid to Mr Cain on social media, with one Facebook comment reading: ‘Thank you so much for sharing such lovely memories.
‘He was so proud to be involved and give his time to a great cause that is close to the family’s hearts.’