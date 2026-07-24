The umbrella charity for the UK Merchant Navy is strengthening its support for seafarers with the launch of a new Port Welfare Committee (PWC) in the island.
The committee will provide a structured platform for collaboration between shipping, port and welfare organisations, helping to identify emerging issues, coordinate island support services and ensure seafarers' needs are represented at a local level.
Chief executive officer of the Merchant Navy Welfare Board (MNWB) Stuart Rivers, made the announcement at last week’s Isle of Man Maritime Conference.
He said: ‘The Isle of Man has a proud and thriving maritime community, and this new Port Welfare Committee builds on that strength.
‘It brings a new level of coordination, visibility and shared purpose - creating a space where organisations can come together, align their efforts and make an even greater impact for seafarers visiting the island.
‘That’s how we turn good support into exceptional support.’
Port Welfare Committees sit at the heart of MNWB’s work. The purpose of each committee is to act as an information, communication and networking channel between local members and the board.
The Isle of Man National Seafarers’ Welfare Board will become part of a wider network of 15 committees, alongside the National Seafarers’ Welfare Board in Gibraltar.
Together, this network connects more than 350 members - spanning government, welfare charities, port authorities, unions and the shipping industry - to better understand the issues that affect seafarers locally, nationally and internationally.
Meeting three times a year, each committee brings organisations together to share insight and solve challenges, which it is hoped will strengthen welfare support for seafarers.
Managing director of Isle of Man Maritime Lee Clarke said: ‘This is a hugely positive step for the Isle of Man and reflects the strength of our maritime sector.
‘The Port Welfare Committee gives us a more connected and proactive way of supporting seafarers - bringing partners together to share insight, respond quickly to emerging needs and ensure the island continues to offer a welcoming and high standard of care.
‘The launch comes at a time of increasing recognition of the challenges faced by seafarers, underlining the importance of strong, locally rooted welfare structures backed by national leadership.’
In its role as the National Seafarers’ Welfare Board - appointed by the MCA in 2021 and reaffirmed last year - MNWB supports 47 member charities that provide a plethora of welfare support to seafarers, fishers and their dependents.
Details of the Isle of Man Port Welfare Committee will be released in due course.
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