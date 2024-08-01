The Castletown Confetti Carnival is set to return this weekend with a range of activities on offer.
Taking place between 1pm and 8pm in the town’s Market Square, the carnival will include free bingo, a treasure hunt, face painting, market stalls, bouncy castles and live music.
Local musician Terence George will get the afternoon underway with a performance on the specially erected stage in the square at 1pm, before a ‘bonny baby’ competition in the town’s Methodist Hall at 1.30pm.
The selection of the festival queen and princess will take place at 2pm in the Market Square, which is open either to girls visiting the island aged seven to 12, or girls who reside in the area of Castletown, Derbyhaven or Ballasalla aged 10 to 12. The winner will receive £30, a trophy and a special sash.
The southern Just Dance group will perform at 2.45pm, followed by the Sunset Jet taking to the stage at 3pm until 4pm.
Following free bingo in the square, the traditional fancy dress parade will travel through Bridge Street towards the square at 4.30pm, with this year’s fancy dress theme being ‘nursery rhymes’.
Musician Jamie Blackburn will then perform at 4.45pm before the arrival of the fancy dress parade, with winners being presented with their prizes on the main stage at 5pm.
Jamie will then resume his set at 5.45pm, swiftly followed by an ‘80s impressionist’ at 6.15pm.
A busy day of events will draw to a close with a tribute act to the famous artist Pink, called ‘Almost Pink’.
Market stalls will also be held in the square throughout the day which will array a number of local businesses and trades, while food and beverage stands will also be available.