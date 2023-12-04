Cathedral Isle of Man’s popular service of Nine Lessons and Carols will take place on Sunday (December 10) at Peel Methodist Chapel.
The cathedral is closed until about Easter next year for refurbishment.
The service features the Cathedral Choir of children and adults, directed by director of music Dr Peter Litman and accompanied by the Cathedral’s associate organist Stuart Corrie.
Guests include Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer, Archdeacon of Mann Ven Irene Cowell and the island winner of the Cranmer Awards.
Proceedings will be led by both Cathedral Dean Nigel Godfrey and the Rev Johanna Smart, the Methodist Minister in Peel.
Peter said: ‘The choir will sing a programme of beautiful choral music including Mathias’s Sir Christemas, Taverner’s The Lamb, Britten’s Hymn to the Virgin and popular carols such as Willcock’s The Sussex Carol, and Stopford’s Christmas Blessing, interspersed by readings and all your favourite traditional carols with soaring descants from the child choristers.
‘The service opens with a lone chorister singing “Once in Royal David’s City” – who will it be this year…come and find out.’
The service starts at 3pm, doors open at 2.30pm.