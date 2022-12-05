The Cathedral Choir will present their popular candlelit Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols.
The Cathedral Choir of children and adults, directed by Dr Peter Litman and accompanied by Stuart Corrie at the organ, will present a range of carols and Christmas music including all your favourite arrangements and descants.
Dr Litman said: ‘This service is one of the choir’s favourite services of the year, they get to sing a range of music from an early 16th century piece of Sweelinck to contemporary works like Morton Laurisden’s O Magnum Mysterium.
‘There are plenty of well-known classics, and it really is an event for all the family retelling the Christmas story, and it’s totally free.’
He said people would have to go along to find out which young chorister will open the proceedings with a spine-tingling first verse of Once in Royal David’s City.
Doors open at 2.30pm for a 3pm start.
Guests are advised to arrive early to get a seat.
Meanwhile, St Stephen’s Church, in Sulby, is holding its Christmas Carol Service on Sunday at 3pm too.
The service will feature the band Shoh Slaynt as special guests.
Seasonal refreshments and Christmas music will be in the hall afterwards.