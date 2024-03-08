The Isle of Man has received a record number of nominations for awards at the Celtic Media Festival.
Leading the island’s nominations at the festival’s Torc Awards is a documentary on the TT, along side a children’s Manx language programme, a drama and a short documentary about local artists.
The annual three-day celebration will see nominees come together celebrating the diverse body of work across Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Cornwall, Brittany and Galicia, as well as the island.
Tourist Trophy, directed by Adam Kaleta, is up for the Sports Documentary category and films the entire two weeks of the TT festival as it returns after two years due to the Covid pandemic.
The festival organisers say: ‘This feature length documentary shows what’s involved in racing at the TT. It examines the motivation, the worries and the glory that drives these elite riders to perform at the highest level where the slightest error will almost certainly end in disaster.’
In the children’s programme category Shellan Ellen ec y Valley (Ellen at the Bee Farm), directed by Peter Crellin and Sarah Quayle, is nominated. The four-part Manx language primary school education series created by Yn Skimmee Gaelgagh (the Manx Language Service), were uploaded to YouTube. The episode being entered for the awards sees the little bee head to the farm to meet sheep dog Jet and to learn all about herding.
Little Brown Bird, directed by Pete Rogers, is up for an award in the short drama category.
It stars Hollywood actor Jonathan Rhys-Davis as a dementia sufferer who is looked after by his overworked farmer daughter, played by Eliza Butterworth, who becomes increasingly convinced something is hunting them.
The drama takes place on the shortest day of the year.
Also nominated in the Short Form category is in-spi-ra-tion, a documentary which follows three Isle of Man artists as they complete a piece of work, discussing their sources of inspiration and identity as artists. Festival organisers say: ‘The film aims to demystify the artistic process, and demonstrate how everyone works differently, and there is no ‘right’ way to do art; it’s a personal journey.’
The awards include some heavyweights of television and screen, such BBC Scotland and BBC Two hit thriller Guilt, starring Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives, which has been nominated in the coveted Drama Series category alongside BBC One miniseries Steeltown Murders, RTÉ One’s black comedy Obituary and Amazon Prime Video & Televisión de Galicia’s thriller Operación Marea Negra.
Entering its 45th year, Celtic Media Festival is a celebration of broadcasting, film talent and excellence from Scotland, Ireland, Wales, the Isle of Man, Cornwall, Brittany and Galicia.
The Torc Awards area highlight of the festival which takes place at the Marriott Hotel in Cardiff city centre from June 4-6. The festival was held in Douglas in 2017.
Any wins for the Manx nominations would be a rare success for the Island with the awards dominated by big production companies from Ireland, Scotland and Wales.