An exhibition by French photographer Vincent Tremeau is being displayed at Ronaldsway Airport to mark the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
Organised by charity the One World Centre (Isle of Man), the display features 16 of Vincent’s portraits from his ‘One Day I Will’ project along with a short quote from each of the children involved.
Often the children chose professions they were most familiar with – soldiers, doctors and nurses, farmers, teachers – but some dreamed of jobs they had never witnessed – sailors, pilots and even one aspiring president.
Vincent has documented humanitarian crises across the globe and his work has been published in a wide range of international media as well as displayed in exhibitions around the world.
Commenting on the exhibition, he said: ‘I am deeply honoured that my exhibition has found a new home in the Isle of Man.
‘Through these photographs, we see not just the aspirations of children from various countries, but a reflection of our shared human spirit, dreaming of a future filled with possibility.
‘I extend my heartfelt thanks to the One World Centre and the Isle of Man for embracing this project. Your commitment to raising awareness about global human rights and the challenges facing children in conflict-ridden areas is truly inspiring.’
One World Centre co-ordinator Wendy Shimmin added: ‘We are extremely grateful to Vincent for allowing us to exhibit his striking photographs, to the airport for kindly hosting the exhibition, and to the government whose international development education and awareness raising grant has funded the costs of the exhibition. We hope to later display the photographs in other locations and also use them as a resource for schools as part of our global learning education programme.’
The exhibition can be viewed on the first floor of the airport building and is expected to remain on display until the end of April.