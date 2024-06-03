A competition is being launched to find the island’s best budding poets which will then create a trail through the capital.
The Children’s Poetry Trail 2024 is for pupils in Years 4 and 5 during this school year and who will be in Years 5 and 6 from September. Poems should be no more than 25 lines and written on an A4 page. They can be on any theme and in any style.
Those taking part can enter up to three poems each and there will be 15 first prizes. The winning poems will be designed onto an A4 poster and will be displayed in café windows, shop windows or libraries.
The 15 posters will also form a trail through Douglas and a trail guide will be available showing where each poster is. The winners will each get an A3 poster of their poem to keep.
There will also be 15 highly commended prizes of an A4 page with the successful entrant’s poem framed with a border. Every poet will get a certificate for taking part.
The closing date for entries is September 20 and the child’s parent or guardian will need to sign the entry form.
There will be a launch afternoon in the Family Library in Douglas on the October 19. The Trail itself will start at the beginning of school half-term and will run for four weeks.
A booklet of all the poems will be produced next year. For an entry form visit the Family Library or email Bethany: [email protected]
Meanwhile, the IoM Poetry Society will be presenting a poetry open mic night on Friday, June 14, in Harry’s Bar at Port Erin Arts Centre.
The event will start at 8pm until late with entry £3 per person with both cash or card accepted. Those attending are welcome to bring along their poems to read out and each poet has a maximum of three minutes to read their pieces.
Hosts for the night will be Hazel Teare, Bethany de Legh Runciman and Paul Butler. There is no need to book and you can just come along.
The bar will be open for refreshments. Email Bethany at: [email protected] for more information on the event.