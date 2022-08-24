Children flock to MERMad Hatter’s tea party
The Manx Electric Railway held a Alice in Wonderland themed Mad Hatter’s tea party at the Dhoon Glen.
Held in conjunction with the glen’s Little Shed cafe, both days of the weekend were sold out, with four trams of 45 making their way to the picturesque spot in Maughold.
Crowds were treated to a performance of the scene from Lewis Carroll’s book, a goody bag and homemade ice lolly from the Little Shed before returning to Laxey on the tram.
Isle of Man Transport has further special events planned on its heritage railways later in the year.
A special Wizard Express is planned as part of the steam railway’s Hop-tu-Naa celebrations.
These will take place during the half-term school holidays between Wednesday, October 26 and Friday, October 28.
To book a ticket email [email protected] or phone 697457.
Looking further ahead, special events are planned for the Christmas period.
Details of these will be released next month.
