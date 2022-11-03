Christine will perform with friends in west
Blues folk singer Christine Collister will be returning to the stage to perform alongside her friends following the success of their concert in July.
Christine will draw on songs from her almost 40-year career as she is joined by Lindsay, Steve and Callum Rowe, Jo Callister and Christy DeHaven at Peel’s Centenary Centre on Saturday (November 12).
She told Island Life: ‘We had a really great show together at the Manannan Festival at the Erin Arts Centre in July and loved it so much we wanted the chance to do another concert as soon as possible - and this is it.’
Asked what the audience can expect, she said: ‘I’ll begin the two halves with two or three solo songs then bring the band up in various combinations, from a cappella to full blown rock and roll.’
‘Songs taken from my, almost, 40-year career.
‘A variety of songs I’ve written or co-written and a good mix of well known and not-so-well-known songs, with a handful of newer tunes and even one from my latest project ‘Children Of The Sea’.
‘There will be lots of daft banter and a fair smattering of laughter along the way plus a few sing-a-long songs too.’
She added: ‘The overall feeling is one of delight. People go home smiling feeling uplifted, so they tell me.’
Christine said: ‘I’m really looking forward to playing the Centenary Centre again.
‘It’s a wonderful performance space.
‘We’re very lucky here in the island to have such a wonderful theatre. I’m so grateful for its continued operation and service and that’s largely down to Dave McLean who’s been supporting local and international talent for many years, along with his amazing volunteers.’
Christine has been busy working on a CD comprising original songs inspired by Manx folklore since February.
She was awarded equal funding from the Isle of Man Arts Council and Culture Vannin for the project.
‘I’ve just finished mixing and nearly done with the mastering process which is incredibly exciting,’ she said.
Saturday’s concert starts at 8pm.
Tickets cost £15 and are available online at www.etickets.im/cc and from Celtic Gold, in Peel.
