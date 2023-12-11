The event was postponed from last weekend due to the weather conditions.
The lights on the Christmas tree will be switched on by Northern Chamber of Commerce chairman Keith Dalrymple at 4pm.
Ramsey Choral and Summer Singers will both be singing carols.
Fire spinners and flow toy entertainers Spinnin’ Vannin will be performing.
There will be face painting from 3.30pm. And there will be hot drinks and mince pies for everyone.
Meanwhile, North Ramsey Bowling Club has presented a cheque for £365 to the Queen’s Pier Restoration Trust (QPRT). The money was raised by providing refreshments in Mooragh Park during the town’s Bonfire Night celebration as well as a Christmas tombola.
The bowling club thanked everyone for their contributions to the first prize food hamper and Studio Umami for a £50 second prize voucher.
QPRT thanked supporters in the island and further afield for their continued support.