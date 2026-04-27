Dalby is set to welcome visitors for its annual May Day Collectors Fair on Bank Holiday Monday, May 4, offering a day of community spirit, unique finds and charitable giving.
Taking place in Dalby Church, the event will run from 11am to 4.30pm, starting slightly earlier than in previous years to give attendees more time to browse the wide range of collectables on sale.
From antiques and vintage items to handmade goods, the fair promises something for collectors and casual visitors alike.
Alongside the stalls, there will be a cake sale and plant stall, adding to the atmosphere and giving visitors more reasons to stop by.
Admission to the fair is free, making it an accessible outing for families and individuals looking to enjoy a relaxed bank holiday event in the west of the island.
Food will also play a central role in the day. Homemade lunches, including soup, sandwiches, cakes, coffee and traditional afternoon teas, will be served throughout the event.
Additional seating will be available not only inside the church but also in the church garden and at the nearby Dalby Hub, allowing guests to sit back and enjoy the surroundings.
The fair is not only a social highlight for the local community but also an important fundraiser.
After covering costs, all proceeds will go towards the Dalby Church Restoration Fund, helping preserve the historic building for future generations.
Funds will also support two charities: Autism in Mann, which provides support for individuals and families affected by autism on the Isle of Man, and The Coral and Pearl Hostels Trust, a Manx charity that operates hostels for vulnerable girls in Tanzania.
Organisers are hopeful for a strong turnout and a successful day of fundraising and community engagement.