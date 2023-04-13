Clare Payne is the outgoing biosphere artist in residence 2022-23 at Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT), a role funded by Isle of Man Arts Council. She specialises in paintings and drawings of nature and seascapes around the island. Clare completed a BSc Honours degree in zoology at the University of Liverpool, before moving to the island in 2002. She is employed by the MWT as their marine conservation assistant under her married name, Rogerson, and describes the marriage of her science, art and education experience as her dream job. Clare lives in Port Erin with husband Rick and children, Austin and Emmy.