Clare Payne is the outgoing biosphere artist in residence 2022-23 at Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT), a role funded by Isle of Man Arts Council. She specialises in paintings and drawings of nature and seascapes around the island. Clare completed a BSc Honours degree in zoology at the University of Liverpool, before moving to the island in 2002. She is employed by the MWT as their marine conservation assistant under her married name, Rogerson, and describes the marriage of her science, art and education experience as her dream job. Clare lives in Port Erin with husband Rick and children, Austin and Emmy.
1) Coming Back to Life - Pink Floyd
My music taste has always been eclectic; my playlist ranges from Slipknot to Schostakovich. My early music influences came from my parents and included Dire Straits, The Eagles and Status Quo but Pink Floyd was the first band I discovered for myself and remains one of my absolute favourites.
2) Weightless – All Time Low
This track rescued me from a teenage relationship crisis and to this day is a go-to track for motivation and recovery in low times. Not only is it positivity-inducing to listen to, it has the perfect beats-per-minute for my inexperienced stride-length so makes a great (attempt at) running companion!
3) Sweet Child of Mine - Guns n’ Roses
Aside from having one of the most memorable guitar riffs ever written, this track reminds me of the arrival of my first-born, my blue-eyed son. I have a video of my husband singing it to him at just hours old, even before his eyes were blue!
4) Canter - Gerry Cinnamon
It’s tricky to pick just one of Gerry’s songs as so many of the lyrics resonate with me. This track invokes memories of rainy road trips and family camping holidays, and is a reminder that nothing is more important than making the most of what you have.
5) Power of Love – Huey Lewis & the News
As a massive 80s movie geek, I love anything with a heartthrob lead, an underdog storyline and an awesome soundtrack. I spent many hours with my older sister watching Back to the Future, The Goonies and Robin Hood on repeat and frequently annoy my husband with my ability to recite movie scripts.
6) Hysteria - Def Leppard
As an 80s baby and lover of classic rock, there had to be a little ‘hair-metal’ in this list! I find it difficult to choose my favourite 80s rock band but Def Leppard is on most of my playlists. At 16, I emptied my savings account to buy a Fender Strat and amp in the hope of becoming a lead rock guitarist, a dream I haven’t fully given up on yet!
7) Firestarter - Prodigy
This track brings back memories of three amazing years at university. Not only did I love my course and make some lifelong friends, I fell for a marine biology student who persuaded me to relocate to the Isle of Man and raise our family here; a decision that has, without doubt, positively influenced my entire life.
8) Waltz from ‘Masquerade’ – Khachaturian
During my school years in Birkenhead, I played the violin, and this was one of my favourite pieces as a member of the Wirral Schools Concert Orchestra. As a keen ballet dancer this piece was also an absolute favourite to dance to.
9. Killing in the Name – Rage Against the Machine
The perfect combination of everything a 90s rock track should be and stand for.
10) When You Love Someone - Bryan Adams
I listened to the Waking up the Neighbours album on repeat for the best part of six years. The acoustic version of this song was planned to be our first dance at our wedding, exchanged at the 11th hour but remains ‘our song’.