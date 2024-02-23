More than 25 students and adults from around the island were joined by 20 more from India, via a virtual connection, at last weekend’s ‘Anyone can compose’ workshop, run by Harmony International.
Throughout the two days, attendees created several songs and pieces while exploring words, rhythm, haiku, word painting, graphic scores and storytelling. The grand finale was marked by participants performing some of their original songs to each other as groups.
Attendees were guided by London-based composer, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, Aga Serugo-Lugo, who was joined by the Isle of Man’s, Dave Armstrong whose thoughtful and insightful talk, complete with stories from his many projects around the world working as a filmmaker and composer, was something the audience connected with deeply.
Dave Kilgallon’s presentation on traditional Manx music and Brad Meechan’s strategy to overcome writer’s block were also invaluable additions to the workshop.
Director of Harmony International, Sandra Oberoi, said: ‘These two days have been a magical time of learning, sharing and connecting.
‘We had a really fabulous group of people, of various ages and musical abilities, in the room and online from India, giving space for a unique blend of cultural influences and musical styles.
‘It was especially moving to see and hear people, who didn’t think they had any ability to create new music, come up with fascinating ideas and collaborate with others in the room.’
One student, Matthew, said: ‘I loved how interactive it was. We got to create and share, not just sit and listen like a lecture.’
The workshop created a truly global musical experience which offered free for students through the support of charity, Soundcheck, and accounting firm, Shimmin Wilson.
Harmony International is planning more workshops: the next one, Harmony Summer Vocal Intensive, will be during the last week of May when vocal experts from across the world will be coming together to share their expertise.