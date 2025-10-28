British comedian and actor Harry Enfield is set to appear at the Villa Marina for a one-night-only show celebrating his 40-year career in comedy.
The event, billed as ‘An Evening with Harry Enfield’, will take place on October 22 2026 and promises audiences a rare opportunity to hear first-hand reflections from one of the UK’s most influential satirical performers.
‘Self-styled stupid idiot’ Enfield rose to prominence in the late 1980s with his brash, money-flashing creation ‘Loadsamoney’, a character that became a symbol of the Margaret Thatcher era’s excess.
He went on to become a household name through hit sketch shows such as ‘Harry Enfield’s Television Programme’ and ‘Harry Enfield and Chums’, where he created enduring comic figures including ‘Kevin the Teenager’, ‘Tim Nice-But-Dim’, and ‘Wayne and Waynetta Slob’.
Known for blending biting social observation with broad humour, Enfield has also appeared in series such as ‘Men Behaving Badly’, ‘The Windsors’, and ‘Bad Education’. His work has earned him multiple BAFTA Awards and a lasting reputation as one of Britain’s leading satirists.
During the upcoming show, Enfield will revisit some of his most iconic characters and share behind-the-scenes stories from his decades in television and stage comedy.
The evening will conclude with an audience question and answer session, offering fans a chance to ask about his creative process, proudest achievements, and his views on how comedy has changed over time.
A spokesperson from the VillaGaiety commented: ‘Join us for a rare and entertaining evening with a legendary satirical comedian.
‘It will be an unforgettable evening with a brilliantly silly and strikingly insightful comedian.’
To find out more and book tickets, you can visit https://www.villagaiety.com/whats-on/harry-enfield-and-no-chums/