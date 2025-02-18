Comedian Jack Dee is set to take to the Gaiety Theatre stage with his tour show ‘Small World’ on March 29.
Firmly established as one of Britain’s biggest comedy stars, Jack Dee has captured the imagination of audiences and critics alike with his dry humour and deadpan delivery over the last four decades.
The upcoming show will not find him discussing culture wars, the environment, British foreign policy and social justice.
Instead, he doubles down on his fascination with the meaningless small things of life like Zoom protocol, what’s new in the world of radiators and the worst careers advice office in the world.
Talking about why his show is called ‘Small World’, Jack said: ‘I've always been interested in talking about what seems to be nothing but kind of is something.
‘I had the idea when I bought a radiator and got subscribed to Radiator News by the people I bought it from. I was being sent their newsletter every month, but how do you extract yourself from that, with this imagined workforce being upset that I've decided it's not for me?
‘For me, what's funny about that is I'm already talking about something mundane – radiators – and then I make it even more mundane.
‘I enjoy being able to draw out comedy from something that has been underneath our noses all the time.
‘It's so exciting when you have a thought and you turn it into a line and the audience completely connects to that.
‘I see things through my lens of radical unreasonableness and I think as comedians, we are meant to draw the audience into our world.’
A regular on BBC Radio 4, he is also the chairman of the iconic ‘antidote to panel games’, ‘I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue’ and regularly tours the country with a live stage version of the BBC hit show.
Jack is also well-known for co-writing and starring in two of his own sitcoms including four series of ‘Lead Balloon’ for BBC Two and two series of the hit ITV show ‘Bad Move’.
Jack is a regular host of ‘Have I Got News For You’ (BBC One) and other recent TV credits include presenting ‘Very Nearly An Armful’, a documentary about Tony Hancock’s life (Gold), ‘QI’ (BBC One), ‘Jack Dee’s HelpDesk’ (BBC Two), ‘The Apprentice: You’re Fired’ (BBC Two) and starring as Geoff in three series of the hit BBC series ‘JOSH’ (BBC Three).
At the age of 62, Jack does not see himself as an ‘elder statesman’ of comedy stand up.
He added: ‘I'm certainly not a statesman, but I do feel old when I go to clubs.
‘About seven years ago when I was trying out material there would be lots of young comedians that I'd never heard of. Now there's lots of young comedians that have never heard of me!’
‘Jack Dee: Small World’ will take place at 7.30pm at the Gaiety Theatre on Saturday, March 29.