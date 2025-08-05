Irish comedy star Jason Byrne will launch his latest UK and Ireland tour with a one-night-only performance at the Gaiety Theatre on September 25.
The show, ‘Head in the Clouds’, marks a return to the stage for Byrne with all-new material and his signature off-the-cuff comedy style.
The Gaiety date is the first stop in a nationwide tour that follows a full run at this month’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival, with the tour then taking him across the UK through to November 30.
Known for his energetic performances and spontaneous interaction with audiences, Byrne has described ‘Head in the Clouds’ as a show packed with ‘madness and magic’ from his famously unpredictable imagination.
The show draws its title from Byrne’s childhood tendency to daydream - something he was often reprimanded for in school, but which now fuels his offbeat comedy.
Famous for his spontaneous engagement with the crowd, Byrne typically selects male volunteers for their unpredictable reactions.
‘Women always do what I ask perfectly,’ he said, ‘but men usually get it hilariously wrong.’
One planned segment involves audience members identifying obsolete objects from the 1980s and 90s while distractions unfold on stage.
While Byrne is known for physical comedy, ‘Head in the Clouds’ balances high-energy antics with multi-generational appeal and absurdist humour.
A nod to the surreal style of Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer, it features stunts inspired by everything from Temu props to the ‘Virtual Insanity’ music video.
Talking about the show, Byrne said: ‘I’m beyond excited to take Head in the Clouds on tour.
‘This show is packed with all the madness and magic my chaotic brain can conjure up, so get ready for a hilarious storm of nonsense.’
A familiar face to comedy fans in Ireland and the UK, Byrne has built a long and varied career across stage, screen and radio.
He received the prestigious Sony Radio Gold Award for his BBC Radio 2 series and has hosted and appeared in numerous TV shows including ‘Jason Byrne’s Snaptastic Show’, ‘Wild Things’, ‘Live at the Apollo’, ‘The Graham Norton Show’ and ‘The Royal Variety Performance’.
He is also a regular guest on international programmes such as Australia’s ‘The Project’ and New Zealand’s ‘7Days’, and has appeared at major comedy festivals including the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.
Outside of comedy, Byrne is a published author with two well-received memoirs: ‘Adventures of a Wonky-Eyed Boy’ (2016) and ‘Memoirs of a Wonky-eyed Man’ (2023), the latter reflecting on his relationship with his father and life growing up in Ireland.
Byrne is also currently developing an animated sitcom based on his late father, working with Irish studio Boulder Media and creators linked to the hit TV series ‘Rick and Morty’.
Jason Byrne’s ‘Head in the Clouds’ will take place at the Gaiety Theatre on Thursday, September 25 at 7.30pm, with tickets costing £28.50.
To find out more and book tickets, you can visit https://www.villagaiety.com/whats-on/jason-byrne-head-in-the-clouds/