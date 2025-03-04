Comedian Maisie Adam is set to bring her new tour show ‘Appraisal’ to the Gaiety Theatre on Tuesday, April 8.
The ‘Appraisal’ show will be the ultimate performance review, where we’ll see just why she was awarded ‘Best New Act’ and nominated ‘Best Newcomer’. Or is she heading towards an ‘organisational restructure’?
Maisie has hosted Live At The Apollo and appeared on popular shows such as The Royal Variety Show, A League Of Their Own, the Jonathan Ross Show and Have I Got News For You.
Maisie’s comedy career kicked off when she won the ‘So You Think You’re Funny?’ award (previously won by Peter Kay, Aisling Bea and Tom Allen).
The following year she was nominated for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards.
Her anecdotal material quickly won her praise and she soon went on to appear on many TV shows, including Mock The Week, QI, The Last Leg and 8 Out Of 10 Cats.
Maisie is co-host of the ‘Big Kick Energy’ football podcast with Suzi Ruffell, which won ‘Sports Podcast Of The Year’ at the Broadcast Sport Awards 2023.
She also recently presented a brand new series of the hit 5 Live podcast series, ‘Sports Strangest Crimes’, which is available as a boxset on BBC Sounds.
The new series titled ‘Sport’s Strangest Crimes: A French Football Scandal’, tells the story of two team mates at one of the biggest football clubs in the world, Paris Saint-Germain, becoming the bitterest of enemies following a vicious assault.
Talking about the Appraisal show, Maisie said: ‘I'm now in my fifth year of being able to say that this is my job and the title came from a conversation with a friend who said that normally, when anybody in his company has been there for five years, they come in for an appraisal.
‘That doesn't really exist in comedy, but maybe this tour is that.
‘Each night you're going in for a meeting with people who are going to sit the other side from you and let you know how you're doing. Hopefully the audience will be impressed and I'll keep my job.’
Asked if there is a general theme to the show, she added: ‘It's about everything that's been going on for me in the last couple of years.
‘I got married in June 2023 and then played Soccer Aid at Old Trafford the next day - that's a weekend that I don't think many people will be able to say they've had.
‘Then three days later you're trying out jokes in a room above a pub and a day after that you're hosting the UK Mattress Awards. Sometimes you have to stop and go “what on earth is happening here?”
‘The best thing about touring is getting the opportunity to gig to a room full of different people every single night. Every gig will be different.’
Tickets for the show on Tuesday, April 8 are priced at £21 and can be purchased by visiting https://www.villagaiety.com/whats-on/maisie-adam-appraisal/