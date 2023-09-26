Peel Centenary Centre’s 20th anniversary celebration kicks off with two nights of Willy Russell’s stage comedy Educating Rita.
The play, directed and produced by Lindsay Quayle, will later be performed over two nights at the Erin Arts Centre, in Port Erin.
The iconic play was made into a film in the 1980s starring Michael Cain and Julie Walters.
Kim Quine will play the role of RIta, a working class hairdresser in Liverpool, who enrols on an Open University course in a bid to better herself.
There she meets her tutor, Professor Frank Bryant, a sad and disillusioned teacher who is an alcoholic.
Frank, played by Jack Verity, is fascinated by Rita’s openness and honesty, and doesn’t want to teach her as he knows it will change her.
She is concerned about his apparent slide into self destruction.
Lindsay said: ‘The play takes us on the journey they both make .
‘Funny, witty and poignant. Willy Russell’s writing is brilliant and his insight into the lives and aspirations of ordinary people is superb, as with all his writing.’
Kim is a seasoned performer. She has been a member of The Service Players for the last five years, performing a variety of roles.
Jack was the winner of this year’s best actor award at the Easter Festival of One Act Plays.
Performances take place at Peel Centenary Centre on Friday and Saturday next week (October 13 and 14) at 7.30pm.
And Educating Rita will be staged at the Erin Arts Centre on Thursday, October 26 and Friday, October 27 at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £10. All funds after expenses will go to charities - Breast Cancer Now and Peel Centenary Centre for the first two performances, and Isle Listen and Knockaloe Visitor Centre for the southern run of performances.