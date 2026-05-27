Children under the age of five in Marown are now eligible to register for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library after funding was provided by new island residents Angela and John Fairbrother through their company Designer Media.

The Isle of Man Imagination Library has been established as a registered charity to deliver the Imagination Library across the island, with the aim of delivering monthly books to children under the age of five regardless of household income.

Parents or carers would be able to register their child, with books posted directly to homes through the Isle of Man Post Office.

Marown is the latest area to join the Isle of Man Imagination Library rollout, which has already seen almost 600 children across the island registered to receive monthly books.

Children enrolled in the programme receive a free age-appropriate book every month from birth until their fifth birthday, delivered directly to their homes. Registration is also currently open in Andreas, Ballaugh, Bride, Douglas, Jurby, Lezayre, Maughold and Patrick.

The programme operates through a partnership model in which local supporters fund the cost of books and postage within their area, while associated charity The Dollywood Foundation provides the infrastructure and oversees publishing and distribution partnerships.

Angela and John Fairbrother approached the Isle of Man Imagination Library after learning about the initiative and expressing an interest in extending the programme to more children across the island.

Angela Fairbrother commented: ‘As a child, books were incredibly important to me, so I’m hoping that by providing support through our company, we can help the next generation enjoy all the wonders that reading can bring.’

Headteacher of Marown School, Anna Jackson, welcomed the announcement.

‘We’re thrilled that children in Marown will now be able to register for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library,’ she said.

‘At Marown School, our motto is “Reach for the Stars”, reflecting our belief that children should be encouraged to aim high from the very beginning.

‘We see first-hand how sharing books and stories from a young age helps children arrive at school with strong vocabulary, communication skills and confidence, supporting school readiness and a lifelong love of learning.’

The initiative is based on the international literacy programme founded by Dolly Parton in 1995 in her home county in East Tennessee. The programme was inspired by her father’s inability to read and write, and has since expanded internationally.

Children enrolled in the programme from birth would receive up to 60 books by the age of five, all published by Penguin Random House and selected by early childhood literacy specialists.

A spokesperson from the charity commented: ‘Studies show that Dolly Parton's Imagination Library creates a long-term return on investment, improves educational outcomes, and strengthens family and community bonds.’

The charity is continuing to seek support from individuals, businesses and community groups interested in helping expand the initiative into additional areas or providing long-term funding support.

More information is available through https://www.imaginationlibrary.im/ or by emailing [email protected]