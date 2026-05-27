Children under the age of five in Marown are now eligible to register for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library after funding was provided by new island residents Angela and John Fairbrother through their company Designer Media.
Parents or carers would be able to register their child, with books posted directly to homes through the Isle of Man Post Office.
Children enrolled in the programme receive a free age-appropriate book every month from birth until their fifth birthday, delivered directly to their homes. Registration is also currently open in Andreas, Ballaugh, Bride, Douglas, Jurby, Lezayre, Maughold and Patrick.
Angela and John Fairbrother approached the Isle of Man Imagination Library after learning about the initiative and expressing an interest in extending the programme to more children across the island.
Angela Fairbrother commented: ‘As a child, books were incredibly important to me, so I’m hoping that by providing support through our company, we can help the next generation enjoy all the wonders that reading can bring.’
Headteacher of Marown School, Anna Jackson, welcomed the announcement.
‘We’re thrilled that children in Marown will now be able to register for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library,’ she said.
‘At Marown School, our motto is “Reach for the Stars”, reflecting our belief that children should be encouraged to aim high from the very beginning.
‘We see first-hand how sharing books and stories from a young age helps children arrive at school with strong vocabulary, communication skills and confidence, supporting school readiness and a lifelong love of learning.’
The initiative is based on the international literacy programme founded by Dolly Parton in 1995 in her home county in East Tennessee. The programme was inspired by her father’s inability to read and write, and has since expanded internationally.
Children enrolled in the programme from birth would receive up to 60 books by the age of five, all published by Penguin Random House and selected by early childhood literacy specialists.
A spokesperson from the charity commented: ‘Studies show that Dolly Parton's Imagination Library creates a long-term return on investment, improves educational outcomes, and strengthens family and community bonds.’
More information is available through https://www.imaginationlibrary.im/ or by emailing [email protected]