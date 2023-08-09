Laxey and Lonan Heritage Trust is hosting its annual Great Laxey Duck Races, with business-sponsored ducks racing in the Senior TT Duck Race from 1.30pm, followed by the Junior TT Duck Race, open to all, at 2.30pm.
The ducks will race from the bridge next to the fire station down to Cooil Roi.
Meanwhile, the inaugural Wheelie Bin Relay race will see competitors go head to head against the Kinrade Bros pro team.
Heats start at 2pm with the final at 3.30pm.
The winner will receive a mini golden wheelie bin.
And families are invited to take part in the Great Laxey Mine Railway Duck Trail as they take a ride on the line.
There will be a range of craft stalls, food and entertainment from midday until 5pm.
Douglas Town Band will play twice, at about midday and 1.30pm. Cookie and Candy entertainer will perform at 1pm and 3pm.
All of the funds raised will go towards the restoration and conservation work undertaken by the Laxey and Lonan Heritage Trust.