Creative island writers are being invited to enter a competition to find the best piece if creative work in Manx Gaelic.
Pobble (‘people, community, folk’), is an Isle of Man charity that supports Manx Gaelic as a community asset.
Pobble has announced the 2024 competition for the Aundyr Brian Stowell prize for a piece of creative work in Manx. Judges will award a first prize of £200, a second of £100, two prizes of £25 for entries from primary age children and two prizes of £25 for entries from young people of secondary school age. The prize was previously awarded in 2019 and 2021.
The prize is named in honour of the late Brian Stowell who was the first Manx Language Officer of the island and the Yn Lhaihder (reader in the Manx language) to Tynwald. He also received the Manx Heritage Foundation’s Reih Bleeaney Vanannan award in 2008 and the Tynwald Honour in 2010.
Brian wrote and published many creative works, both original and translations, and was involved in broadcasting and other media.
An entry could take the form of a poem, a story, a drama, a video, an audio recording, or a visual or musical piece with Manx text or, for example, an article in Manx about the Manx language and history, a translation, a digital app, augmented reality, or a website service.
There is no entry fee, and competitors are free to submit as many entries as they wish. Entries should be sent, preferably in email to [email protected] but can be posted to: Aundyr Brian Stowell, 3 Alexander Drive, Douglas, IM2 3QD.
The closing date for entries is September 30. Winners will be announced and the prizes awarded during the Cooish, which will take place from November 6-10. For more information, visit https://pobble.im/aundyr-brian-stowell/ or contact Pobble at [email protected].