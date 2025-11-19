One of the Isle of Man’s most well-renowned composers, Matthew Warren, has announced plans to create the first opera written entirely in Manx Gaelic.
The work, ‘Caillagh’, is scheduled to premiere in autumn 2026 during Blein ny Gaelgey, the Year of the Manx Language.
Matthew, who moved to the island in 2020, has become a familiar figure in Manx cultural and musical circles through his collaborations with local choirs, theatre groups and community arts organisations.
He described the opera as the ‘most ambitious’ undertaking of his career to date.
‘Ever since I first moved to the Isle of Man in 2020, I have been blown away by the creativity of the community here,’ he said.
‘This has led me on my own Manx cultural creative journey, and I want to invite you along on this journey to explore new stories together.
‘Now, for the biggest milestone to date: the first Manx language opera!’
Caillagh draws inspiration from the folklore surrounding Hunt the Wren, the longstanding St Stephen’s Day tradition in which groups venture out to symbolically ‘hunt’ the small bird.
The opera’s narrative centres on Jinnee, a young woman grieving her mother on St Stephen’s Day. While the community takes part in the annual ritual, Jinnee encounters an enchantress whose appearance sets in motion a story of loss, transformation and renewed hope.
‘Caillagh is a tale of an enchantress, of loss and of hope,’ Matthew added.
‘In the story, we meet Jinnee - just as an extraordinary encounter is about to change her life.’
The opera will be performed in Manx Gaelic, with an English translation by Bob Carswell. The creative team includes performers and cultural practitioners from both the Isle of Man and further afield.
The choice to stage the premiere during the Year of the Manx Language (Blein ny Gaelgey) also reflects the project’s aim to support and celebrate the island’s ongoing language revitalisation efforts.
Blein ny Gaelgey - which was officially launched at a ceremony earlier this month - will feature concerts, events, workshops, educational projects, and cultural experiences across the island and beyond, open to everyone from curious beginners to fluent speakers.
Chief minister, Alfred Cannan MHK recently endorsed the campaign, recognising the Manx language as a powerful expression of the island’s identity.
He said: ‘The Year of the Manx Language in 2026 represents an opportunity for us all to reconnect with the roots of our national identity. In an increasingly globalised world, it is more important than ever that we champion what makes our island unique.’
A fundraising page has been set up to support the new Manx opera, with a target amount of £26,056. Just over £1,000 has already been raised, with the fundraiser having a timeline up until January 1 2026.
Matthew added: ‘I am so grateful for all of the excitement and enthusiasm this project has received so far - that is what will make this a reality. So, please do support the project however you can and, together, let's bring Caillagh to life!’
To find out more and make a contribution, you can visit https://gogetfunding.com/caillagh-the-first-manx-language-opera