In this month’s Isle of Man Arts Council column, arts engagement officer Jade Boylan tells us about the Arts Council’s upcoming Christmas schedule.
As December tiptoes in and the island wraps itself in fairy lights, a certain magic settles over the Isle of Man. The hum of creativity fills the air, as artists, makers, and musicians bring colour and warmth to the shortest days of the year.
This year, that Christmas spirit has well and truly taken over the Villa Marina Arcade, where the Isle of Man Arts Council’s annual Festive Arts in the Arcade workshops have proven more popular than ever.
Kate Summerville’s Bubbles and Baubles evenings sold out in a matter of days, and for those looking to craft some handmade magic with the family, Felicity Wood’s Sunday workshops still have a handful of spaces left, inviting makers all ages to craft festive garlands and traditional Manx ‘Kissing Bushes’.
At the VillaGaiety complex, the Broadway Cinema will be screening holiday favourite Home Alone, Cinderella’s cast will lead a children’s Christmas disco, and Manannan’s Winterfest at the Gaiety Theatre in early December promises music, laughter, and entertainment for all ages.
Elsewhere in the island, the festive fun is also alive and well. The Erin Arts Centre in Port Erin plays host next month to a special live radio play performance of A Christmas Carol by The Service Players, offering audiences a classic story reimagined with all the warmth and nostalgia of old-time radio.
Over in Peel, the Centenary Centre will come alive with laughter and mischief as the Peel Pantoloons take to the stage with their Christmas pantomime, Robin Hood, a family favourite that promises plenty of cheer and holiday magic.
Across the island, local craft and artisan fairs are popping up every weekend, packed with everything from hand-thrown pottery to intricate jewellery, hand-printed cards, and gourmet treats.
These markets are not only a great place to find one-of-a-kind gifts this festive season, they’re also a living showcase of Manx creativity, and a great way to support local makers.
Behind every bauble, every market stall, every performance, is an artist, maker, or volunteer pouring their energy into making the season special.
Chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council, Mrs Sarah Maltby MHK, commented: ‘It’s wonderful to see so many people finding connection, inspiration, and joy in the arts during the festive season.
‘Creativity has a way of bringing us together, making memories, and reminding us how special our community really is.’
So, whether you’re painting a bauble, posting a Christmas card, or singing along at a festive show, take a moment to appreciate the creativity around you, and maybe even find your own creative spark this festive season.