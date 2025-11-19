The 2025 Isle of Man Awards for Excellence took place last night at the Villa Marina, with our live blog capturing all the action as it happened.
Hosted by experienced television anchor Juliet Mann, the ceremony saw 16 prizes presented to leading businesses and individuals from the local community, along with a special Global Ambassador award.
The event was attended by around 1,000 guests, including local businesses, community representatives, dignitaries and members of the Isle of Man Government.
Further reporting will appear across our print and digital channels this week at www.iomtoday.co.im and on social media at @isleofmanawardsforexcellence, @gefmongooseiom, @mediaisleofman and @isleofmantoday.
The special Awards for Excellence print supplement will be published in next week’s Isle of Man Examiner (November 25).
Take a look at our live blog below to see all the action on the night, as it happened.