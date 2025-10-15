A concert of remembrance is set to take place next month featuring award-winning plays and wartime music.
The event, titled ‘Remember Me At Home’, will feature two award-winning one-act plays written by Isle of Man-based playwrights, along with performances of wartime songs by the Isle of Man Arts Council community choir, led by Mandy Griffin.
The concert aims to honour the memory of those who served, through theatre and music that reflect on the personal and emotional experiences of wartime Britain.
The programme includes ‘The Perfect Gentleman’ by Sharon Walker, which tells the true story of Captain Cyril Gordon Walker, a First World War soldier.
The role will be played by his great-great grandson, John Walker, who previously won ‘best actor’ for the role at the 2018 Manx One-Act Festival and the Northern Semi-Finals at Saltburn By The Sea.
The second play, ‘Shelter’ by Jenny Derbyshire, is set during the Manchester Blitz and explores the emotional toll of war on a couple whose son has gone to fight in the Second World War.
Derbyshire stars in the play alongside Simon Fletcher. The production recently won the Isle of Man’s Easter Festival of Plays and received the Derek Jacobi Playwriting Award.
Two concerts will be held on November 7 and 8 at 7.30pm at the Studio Theatre, Ballakermeen High School in Douglas.
All proceeds from the concert will be donated to the Royal British Legion, and the event is funded by the Isle of Man Arts Council.
Tickets are priced at £15.50 for adults and £12.50 for seniors and under 16s. They are available through the VillaGaiety box office at 600555, the Welcome Centre on 686801, or online via the event's Facebook page.