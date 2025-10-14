Centre Stage Productions are currently presenting The Band, a jukebox musical featuring the hits of Take That.
The show began on October 10, and it will continue until Saturday, October 18.
Unlike a tribute show, the musical incorporates the band’s songs into an original story about friendship, memory, and growing up.
Set in the 1990s, the narrative follows five teenage girls who bond over their shared love of a boy band. 25 years later, they reunite for a trip to Prague after one of them wins concert tickets.
The journey prompts reflection on the past and explores how music can shape lives. It includes popular tracks such as ‘Pray’, ‘Back for Good’, ‘Rule the World’, ‘Never Forget’, and ‘Greatest Day’.
The characters in the show include young Rachel (portrayed by Maddie Wood); young Heather (Katie-Rose Hughes); young Zoe (Phoebe Cringle); young Claire (Aalish Webster); young Debbie (Daisy Maddocks); Rachel (Sam Faragher); Heather (Sophie Lancaster); Zoe (Lauren Newson); Claire (Stacie Murphy); Jeff (Peter Shimmin); and Dave (Neil J. King).
The ensemble cast also features Angela Gerrard, Catherine Harrison, Shannon Skillen, Sherrie Poultney, Adrian Cowin, Emma Stratford, Erin Faragher, Abby Vance and Caitlyn Hampson.
The production is directed by Mark Hilton, with musical direction by Claire Temple, choreography by Molly Bowman, and assistant direction by Peter Shimmin.
A spokesperson from Centre Stage Productions commented: ‘The Band promises a fun, nostalgic, and uplifting night out.
‘It’s perfect for groups of friends, a family evening, or anyone looking for a lively escape filled with music and laughter.’
Tickets are available via the VillaGaiety box office and website. Prices are £27.50 (stalls) and £29 (dress circle).
For more information on the show and to book tickets, you can visit https://www.villagaiety.com/theband