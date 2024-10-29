A well-known Manx singer is set to be celebrated at a special concert on Friday.
An array of island singers and musicians will join forces to pay tribute to the renowned soprano Margaret Curphey, who passed away in March this year at the age of 86.
St Andrew’s Church in Douglas will host the event on Friday, November 1 at 7.30pm with a programme of light music, including excerpts from Margaret’s career.
That career began at an early age - studying for many years with local singing teacher Douglas Buxton, it was a period in which she won the ‘Cleveland Medal’ and ‘Blackpool Rose Bowl’.
Margaret soon decided to study at the Birmingham School of Music, but those studies were cut short after she was invited to join the English Arts Council’s ‘Opera for All’ tour in 1963.
An invitation to join the Glyndebourne chorus, where she understudied Montserrat Caballe, followed after which she became a principal artist at ‘Sadlers Wells Opera’ (later the English National Opera).
It sparked a 13-year period with the company, with numerous starring roles such as the Countess in ‘The Marriage of Figaro’, Mimi and Musetta in ‘La Bohème’, Violetta in ‘La Traviata’, and Elizabeth in ‘Don Carlo’ among others.
Despite being in worldwide demand Margaret always returned to the island, and performed much closer to home many times, featuring as a guest vocalist with the ‘Band of the Royal Horse Guards’, with ‘Scottish Opera’, the ‘Irish Guards’ and with Vera Lynn on ‘Tuesday Night is Gala Night’ on BBC Radio 2.
At her official retirement concert in 1994 at the Erin Arts Centre in Port Erin, she performed with Heldentenor Alberto Remedios and her baritone husband Philip Summerscales.
An organiser of Friday’s concert said: ‘Margaret continued to be a much-loved and respected supporter of music in the island after her retirement, amongst her roles as Patron of the Mannin International Opera Festival and as president of Glenfaba Chorale.
‘Joining the choir in performing on November 1 will be this year’s Cleveland Medal winner Neil Taverner, Simon Fletcher and Kristene Sutcliffe, one of Margaret’s former students.
‘Pieces will include the ever popular folk song “Go Tell it on the Mountain”, the Cole Porter classic “Who Wants to be a Millionaire”, Freddie Mercury’s sentimental favourite “Love of My Life” and the much-loved Irish ballad “Danny Boy”.’
Helen Summerscales, Margaret's daughter and one of the presenters during the evening, said: ‘The island's rich musical culture nurtured and supported mum during her early years, and she always loved to come home to perform, often alongside members of her family and friends.
‘We're looking forward to celebrating mum's life and her amazing international career, while enjoying several of her finest performances.
‘The concert programme is superb, and we must express our sincere appreciation to all the musicians who have kindly agreed to take part.’
During the concert, which will be attended by the Lieutenant Governor and Lady Lorimer, there will be a collection with all proceeds and donations going to the local ‘Forget Me Not’ dementia charity, while admission is free.