Manx language charity Mooinjer Veggey is hosting a night of music, spoken word and fun for Old Manx Christmas.
The concert will take place at Arbory Parish Hall in Ballabeg on Thursday next week (January 4) from 7.30pm.
Oie’ll Verree as it is known in the Manx speaking world, is a celebration of Old Manx Christmas Eve.
The night traditionally takes place on or around the January 5.
Nowadays, the celebration takes the form of a concert with performances featuring local musicians, poetry and dialect players.
The concert comes as part of a wider two-week celebration of Manx traditional culture at this time of year.
Yn Kegeesh Ommidjagh, or the Foolish Fortnight, begins on the shortest day, Black Thomas’ Eve (now December 21) and ends on Twelfth Night (January 6 or Old Christmas Day).
Compèred by Phil Gawne, the evening will include performances from Caarjyn Cooidjagh, The White Boys players, poetry from the fifth Manx Bard Annie Kissack, Owen Williams Music, sea shanties from The Lockdown Lovelies, and a duologue by Becky Traynor and Christine Bregazzi.
All proceeds from the tickets go towards Mooinjer Veggey to help support projects for young families learning Manx Gaelic.
Tickets (£8.50) can be purchased at https://buytickets.at/mooinjerveggey/1053737
A small number of tickets can be purchased on the door, subject to availability.