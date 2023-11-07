Bethany de Legh-Runciman is a poet and chairperson of the Isle of Man Poetry Society and runs the Poetry Trail competition. She is the tuned percussionist for Douglas Town Band and in St George’s Church is a bell ringer and runs a children’s church. She plays ukelele/ percussion with MannicUkers. Bethany is married to Ernie. She is also known for completing two laps of the Parish Walk.