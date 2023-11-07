Bethany de Legh-Runciman is a poet and chairperson of the Isle of Man Poetry Society and runs the Poetry Trail competition. She is the tuned percussionist for Douglas Town Band and in St George’s Church is a bell ringer and runs a children’s church. She plays ukelele/ percussion with MannicUkers. Bethany is married to Ernie. She is also known for completing two laps of the Parish Walk.
1. Dirty Dancing
I have done ballet, tap, Irish and line dance so I love the incredible dancing to an amazing soundtrack. I dream I am dancing with handsome, strong Patrick Swayze.
2. Mamma Mia
Set on a gorgeous Greek island with an upbeat ABBA soundtrack, this film makes me sing, laugh and cry. Incredibly clever how the ABBA tracks fit into the story.
3. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
Out of all the Potter films I enjoy the first film the most. I visited the studios in Leavesden - three hours of pure joy.
4. On her Majesty’s Secret Service
Sean Connery is my favourite Bond but this is my favourite Bond film. I have been in Switzerland, up the Schilthorn, where a lot of this was filmed. In the brass band we play a lot of the Bond themes.
5. Pirates of the Caribbean – Curse of the Black Pearl
I love the character Capt Jack Sparrow, played by Johnny Depp. But it’s the film score that I enjoy playing on the glockenspiel and xylophone. The opening music is a joy and thrill to play.
6. O Captain! my Captain! by Walter Whitman
This is my favourite poem. It’s a melancholic ballad devoted to the death of a captain (Abraham Lincoln) and features in the film Dead Poet’s Society, a coming-of-age story which sees the new professor asking his students to address him as ‘O Captain’.
7. Phenomenal Women by Maya Angelou
Maya was an American memoirist, inspirational poet and civil rights activist. This poem inspires women to hold their heads up high and take pride in themselves. Beauty is based on the inner strength and character of the modern woman.
8. The Paradoxical Commandments by Kent M Keith
Contains 10 commandments and the paradox is to do good and act with integrity, even if your efforts are not appreciated. I strive in life to make other lives easier and fulfilling.
9. A Child’s Christmas in Wales by Dylan Thomas
A lyrical piece of prose, minutely remembered Christmas season, of a happy child. The reminiscing of days gone by is so good. You can imagine a young boy getting up to mischief, like snowballing the neighbour’s cat.
10. Footprints in the Sand
Three authors claim they wrote it. It’s an allegorical Christian poem meaning that God carries us when life is difficult. It provides me with comfort and security knowing God is always there to help.