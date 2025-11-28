Victory Farm Kitchen, which trades at markets across the island, was launched with the idea of combining Manx heritage and family history with small-batch, handmade products.
Its earliest creations featured ‘Kipper the Manx Cat’, a character used to front the brand’s first chocolate bars.
The idea quickly grew, and the business is now producing a wide variety of confectionery inspired by local folklore, landmarks and rural traditions.
Its themed sweet packs, featuring designs based on figures such as the Moddey Dhoo and the Buggane, have proved popular with residents and visitors.
Hundreds were sold over the summer at market stalls and through retailers including Mostly Manx in Douglas and The Manx Tartan Shop in Laxey. The company has also completed bespoke commissions, including the ‘Sweet Victory’ treats for this year’s Media Isle of Man Excellence Awards and the Thomas the Ramsey Town Cat chocolate bar for Farmers Combine, which sold out within a day.
Alongside confectionery, Victory Farm Kitchen produces its Manx Land Girl range, featuring fudge inspired by family recipes and hedgerow vinegars made using fruit sourced locally. Its sister brand, Victory Farm Soap Co., creates cold-pressed botanical soaps from a small workshop in the north of the island.
Head Landgirl Tracy Kinrade said the business had expanded far faster than expected.
‘We started with the idea of sharing a bit of our family history and Manx heritage in a handmade way,’ she said.
‘Things escalated quickly, but we’re proud of what we create and delighted people connect with it.’
Victory Farm Kitchen can be found weekly at St John’s Farmers’ Market and Ramsey Farmers’ Market and is currently seeking additional retail stockists for its expanding range.