Bonnags were baked and cocktails were set alight in a lively five-day celebration of the Manx language.
Events, from walking tours to song nights were held at venues around the island for the annual Cooish.
One of the biggest events was Cooish, Cappan as Croo, which was held in Castletown on Saturday. It featured art and craft workshops hosted by Eve Adams, Christmas song workshops led by Culture Vannin’s Ruth Keggin Gell, live music, Manx themed mini golf, refreshments and stalls with Manx language crafts, books and language organisations.
At the event, David Allison was presented with the Londeyr (Lantern) award, which celebrates individuals or organisations who shine a light on, or for, the Manx language.
Ruth said: ‘David has made, and continues to make, an incredible voluntary contribution to the digitisation of the Manx corpus.
‘Nearly two million words have now been digitised.’
And Matilda Watson was presented with the Sophia Morrison award for the highest result in TCG Manx (GCSE equivalent). The award is made possible thanks to the TCM and CN Frost Bequest to Culture Vannin.
The festival came to a close on Sunday with the annual Ned Maddrell lecture at the iMuseum, in Douglas, as well as a bingo night - Oie Vingo - held at the Corrin Hall, in Peel.