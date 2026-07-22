Music lovers in the Isle of Man are in for a treat this August as three acclaimed singer-songwriters - Joe Martin, Katie Nicholas and Càel Oak - come together for a weekend celebrating the very best of Country, Americana and acoustic music.
Taking place in intimate venues such as The Institute in Laxey and the Atholl Room at Peel Centenary Centre, the two concerts promise an unforgettable showcase of song-writing, musicianship and compelling live performance.
The weekend begins on Friday, August 14, when Lancashire-born singer-songwriter Joe Martin headlines at The Institute in Laxey.
Having recently made the island his home, Martin has quickly built a growing following through a series of standout appearances.
Martin arrives fresh from the release of his critically acclaimed album ‘Alone in Valentine’, recorded in Nashville alongside Cal Campbell and Cornelius Webb, sons of music legends Glen Campbell and Jimmy Webb.
His songs blend classic Country and Americana influences with deeply personal storytelling, drawing inspiration from artists including Bob Dylan, James Taylor, Townes Van Zandt, Jason Isbell and Kacey Musgraves.
Having performed across Europe and at Nashville's iconic Bluebird Café, Martin has earned praise for both his song-writing and commanding vocal style.
The New York Times described him as ‘a young Englishman with a rich, resonant voice... primed for bigger things.’
Joining Martin in Laxey will be special guests Katie Nicholas and Càel Oak, offering audiences an early taste of the artists before they take centre stage the following evening.
On Saturday, August 15, ‘An Acoustic Evening with Katie Nicholas & Càel Oak’ will take place at the Atholl Room in Peel.
Liverpool-based Katie Nicholas has become one of the UK's most respected independent artists, combining Country, Folk and Americana with beautifully crafted lyrics and intricate guitar work.
An award-winning singer-songwriter, producer and videographer, she has performed to sold-out audiences at Liverpool Philharmonic, appeared on BBC Radio and received the backing of broadcaster Bob Harris, who invited her to perform on his Nashville Showcase Stage at AmericanaFest.
Her recent releases, including music from Space + Time, have further cemented her reputation as one of Britain's most distinctive emerging voices.
Sharing the stage is fellow Liverpool artist Càel Oak, his emotionally charged acoustic performances have earned growing recognition across the UK. Inspired by artists such as Dermot Kennedy, Chris Stapleton and Billy Joel, Oak's soaring vocals and honest song-writing are showcased on his latest album, ‘The Process of Living’.
Opening the Peel concert will be Manx musician David Kinley, who will present a unique musical journey through the American protest songs of Joe Hill, Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie.
Blending live performance with historical storytelling, Kinley will explore the origins and legacy of some of folk music's most influential songs.
Tickets for both concerts are limited, with organisers encouraging audiences to book early to avoid disappointment.
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