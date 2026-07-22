A special evening celebrating filmmaking in the Celtic languages will form part of this year's Yn Chruinnaght Celtic Gathering Festival.
The event, titled ‘Celtic Languages on Screen’, will take place at the Centenary Centre in Peel on Wednesday, July 29 at 7.30pm as part of the festival, which runs from July 27 to August 2.
Audiences will be able to watch a programme of short films and exclusive clips representing all six Celtic nations, with works spanning drama, comedy, animation and horror.
The evening will also feature the world premiere of ‘Yn Cappan Argid’ (’The Silver Cup’), a new Manx-language short film produced by Culture Vannin. The film, starring young Manx speakers, is based on a traditional Manx folk tale about a cattle farmer's entanglement with ‘Themselves’.
The programme showcases a range of stories from across the Celtic nations.
Irish-language short ‘Translation’, directed by Emma Whelan, follows a young woman forced to leave the Irish-speaking Gaeltacht for life on Ireland's east coast as she struggles to adapt to her new surroundings.
‘Crush’, directed by Emmanuel Roy, is a Cornish and Breton-language production that follows two teenagers living on opposite sides of the English Channel whose seemingly separate lives become unexpectedly connected.
Cornish-language science fiction short ‘Kestav’, directed by Christopher Morris, centres on a Cornish-speaking alien who returns to Earth carrying the remains of a 10th-century pilgrim, bringing with it a warning, a gift and a proposition.
Also featured is the award-winning Welsh dark comedy ‘Knackered’, directed by Django Pinter and written by Glyn Owen, in which two young women go to increasingly absurd lengths to conceal a dead body on a farm.
Following the screenings, visitors will have the opportunity to hear from filmmakers and broadcasters during a panel discussion and question-and-answer session.
The panel will include director Django Pinter, writer Glyn Owen, and Gaelic Broadcasting Committee members Ruth Keggin Gell and Christy DeHaven.
Discussion topics will include the opportunities and challenges of filmmaking in minority languages, the balance between language preservation and innovation, the role of English within Celtic-language productions, and the practice of filming scenes in multiple languages.
Ms Keggin Gell commented: ‘Film is a really powerful way to share stories, identity and language.
‘This event is a chance to celebrate incredible creativity from across the Celtic nations, while also asking some important and intriguing questions about filmmaking in minority languages.
‘Christy and I are looking forward to bringing the audience along with us for a fascinating conversation with Django and Glyn, exploring opportunities and challenges facing creators today to the role that film can play in keeping our languages vibrant for future generations.’
Jo Callister, Chair of Yn Chruinnaght Festival Committee, added: ‘Whether you're passionate about the Manx language, interested in the wider Celtic world, an aspiring filmmaker, or simply enjoy discovering fresh voices in independent cinema, this promises to be a thought-provoking and entertaining evening.’
The event is supported by Island Escapes, Isle of Man Travel and Event Services Ltd, and the Gaelic Broadcasting Committee.
Tickets cost £7 for adults and £3.50 for under-16s and are available via https://www.tickettailor.com/events/ynchruinnaght