A 21-year-old motorist who was nearly triple the drink-drive limit has been banned for five years and put on probation for 18 months.
Tyler Jack Lowey, failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 101.
Magistrates also ordered him to take an extended driving test and to complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course after his ban ends.
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis told the court that a member of the public called police on May 29, at 8.50pm, reporting concerns about a driver.
Officers located Lowey in a Vauxhall Corsa on Douglas Road in Peel.
He was stopped and they reported that he appeared under the influence of alcohol.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, the defendant took a breathalyser test which produced the reading of 101, nearly three times the limit of 35.
Appearing before magistrates on July 23, Lowey, of Tynwald Close, Peel, was represented by duty advocate John Wright, who said that the prosecution facts were accepted.
Mr Wright said that the defendant had no previous driving-related convictions.
The advocate referred to a probation report, saying that it highlighted family issues involving bereavements, and issues that needed to be addressed.
He said that Lowey’s grandmother was in court to support him.
Mr Wright said that a period of supervision could help Lowey and assist him in getting in touch with the correct resources.
The report said that community service had been deemed unsuitable as Lowey worked irregular hours as a fisherman.
Magistrates’ chair Michael Murley told the defendant: ‘You are very fortunate you didn’t injure yourself or somebody else.
‘Obviously a number of issues in your life have caused you difficulties.’
Lowey must also pay prosecution costs of £125 by the end of August.