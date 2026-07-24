A celebration of all things maritime is underway in Peel today as the town's annual Sea Fest returns for a weekend of family-friendly entertainment.
Now in its third year, the free event is based at the Peel Sailing and Cruising Club on Shore Road and celebrates the island's coastal heritage with a packed programme of activities.
Visitors can enjoy traditional boats, boat trips, skiff rowing, yacht racing, a boat jumble, local food and drink, and live music across the two-day festival.
This year's event also features a treasure hunt around the Sunset City, while Viking boat trips are among the attractions on offer.
Organisers say the festival is designed to celebrate both Peel's rich maritime history and the local community, with activities taking place from 10am to 10pm on Friday and Saturday.
As schools break up for the summer, live music will continue into Friday evening, with performances on the Peel Beach Stage from The MotherFunkers and Buncha Skankers.
The club bar will be open throughout the festival, while subsidised berths are also available on the harbour wall for visiting boats.
Peel Sea Fest is free to attend and open to both club members and non-members. It runs until Saturday evening.