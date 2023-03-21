Glen Maye Craft Market takes place at Glen Maye Chapel & Community Centre on Saturday (April 1), 11am to 4pm. Entry is free.
There will be home-made produce and handicrafts.
Light lunch, bacon baps and cake will be served.
Glen Maye Craft Market takes place at Glen Maye Chapel & Community Centre on Saturday (April 1), 11am to 4pm. Entry is free.
There will be home-made produce and handicrafts.
Light lunch, bacon baps and cake will be served.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |