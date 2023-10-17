Seventy artists of all ages and experience embraced the spooky creative brief set by the Erin Arts Centre to create a community art exhibition.
Otherworld, which opened at the Port Erin venue on Friday, is a celebration of the spooky season through painting, drawing, collage, sculpture and even sound and video installation.
EAC creative director Pip Rolfe said: ‘People really seem to have taken to the brief and the response has far exceeded our expectations.
‘Seventy artists of all ages and experience, from primary school children to well-known local artists have submitted more than 80 pieces of work and the results are incredible.’
He added: ‘Even though so many people are involved, the show really works as a whole and shows off the skill, imagination and diversity of the island’s creative community.
‘We’d like to thank everyone who has given their time and effort to this project and we hope you have enjoyed the experience as much as we have.
‘If you’re in any way interested in art, we’d encourage you to come down and see the show - it’s a real inspiration.’
The exhibition runs until Saturday, November 18 and is open during EAC office hours (Tuesday-Friday 10am-4.30pm), at showtimes and on Saturdays, midday-4pm.