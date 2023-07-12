An afternoon of music, fancy dress costumes, knobbly knees and afternoon tea was held for Maughold Parish Day.
The Maughold Parish Social Club event on Saturday went ahead inside the church hall with the rain leading to the cancellation of the sports events and barbecue.
Organisers said those who attended had a ‘wonderful parish day’ and congratulated everyone who took part in the festivities.
Sohayla Woodman was crowned parish queen and was attended by George Moore.
The pre-school fancy dress competition was won by Cassidy Sproule-Craine as Cruella De Ville. James Corlett, dressed as a parrot, was second and third was Doctor Sage Rowley.
In the junior fancy dress competition, flower fairy Frieda Sayle was first, Lilly Corlett the flamingo was second, and joint third were Rosie Krause and Sienna Smith.
Paul Dean as a penguin and Barbara Corlett as a seagull were joint winners of the adults’ fancy dress competition. Marinda Faragher was third as Saint Swithun.
The children’s knobbly knees competition was won by the elusive ‘Mystery Hooded boy’.
Henry Silver was the adult with the knobbliest knees. Second was David Collister and Keith Kerruish was third.
Ny Fennee led the Manx music and dancing.